Dormaahene talks about LGBTQ+, Asantehene and football in next episode of The Lowdown

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyoo Agyemang Badu II, in the next edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWebTV, has some interesting takes on LGBTQ. According to him, he would not allow the history, law, and traditions of Ghana to be tampered with.

The traditional ruler who is also a high court judge says he will quit his job if the human rights of queer people are ever approved.



Osagyefo Oseadeyoo Agyemang Badu II, among other topics discussed, explained why he has a problem with the title ‘Asantehene’.



Dormahene also speaks about football in the next episode of The Lowdown.

Make a date with Daniel Oduro on Monday, October 9, 2023, for the second part of the Dormaahene’s.







ASS/DAG