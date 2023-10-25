Double sale of land: Woman, 68, convicted, two children discharged

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 68-year-old woman to a fine of GHC3,600.00 for double sale of land.

In default, Madam Comfort Ayikai Ayie would serve 12 months’ imprisonment.



Madam Ayie was also convicted for conflicting transaction of land by the Court presided over by Susanna Eduful, but sentence was deferred till November 8, 2023.



Meanwhile, her two sons who were initially charged with her were discharged by the Court.



Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah giving the facts, said in 2014, Alexander Bosompem Kwabi, the complainant, bought a plot of land situated Ayikai Doblo from Nii Adjei Koja Ayikai and Sowah Onulpa, heads of Ayikai Family of Ayikai Doblo.



In 2016, the family gave indenture and site plan to the complainant and the complainant had since constructed a two-bedroom footing on the land waiting to raise same.

She said Philip Kpakpo Adotey and Moses Adotei Kpakpo, were the convict’s sons, adding that as the complainant was preparing to raise the footing to be roofed, Madam Ayie approached him and alleged that her family members from whom he had purchased the land did not give her any money from the sale.



She, therefore, claimed ownership of the land and demanded to resell the land to the complainant, the prosecution told the Court.



The prosecution said the complainant after a meeting with the mother and sons, agreed to, in addition, pay GHC3,000.00 to her whilst a member of the family also agreed to add his GHC3,000.00 to her, making a total of GHC6, 000.00.



Police Chief Inspector Bansah said the complainant paid the GHC3, 000.00 to her, but the convict later sold the plot in question to one Ahenkora Emmanuel, a soldier, who was brought by Moses and Philip.



The Court heard that on February 22, 2021, Madam Ayie commanded her sons to grade the same plot and level it for the new buyer to develop the land.

The prosecution said the complainant visited the site on February 23, 2021, and found out that his footing on the land had been destroyed by the convict and her two sons.



A report was lodged with the Police, which led to the arrest of the three persons, Chief Inspector Bansah said.



She said during Police investigations, the woman and her sons maintained that their family members, who sold the land never involved her in the transaction to enable her benefit from the proceeds.



The three persons were subsequently charged with the offences.