Double track: We didn't anticipate free SHS numbers - Akomea

File Photo: Students holding Free SHS placards

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) Nana Akomea has stated that the Double Track system was implemented because the Akufo-Addo government did not anticipate the huge numbers for the free SHS policy.

According to him, even though the party prior to winning the 2016 December polls knew there were a lot of JHS graduates who could not get access to SHS, the government was overwhelmed with the numbers, hence, the introduction of the Double Track system.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Mr Akomea, who is also a member of the communications team of the NPP stated that the implementation of the free SHS policy has surpassed his expectations.



He added that the double track system will be abandoned if structures being constructed at several SHS across the country are completed.

“What President Akufo-Addo has done is so monumental and you can begin to scoff at it. I believe the implementation has surpassed my expectations. Everybody thought it was mind blowing and there were even people in the party who thought it should’ve been done in the fourth year.”



Mr Akomea added “Infrastructure is being expanded in schools where young people want to go. If you want to put up buildings for schools, expand the infrastructure in schools where the children want to go.”



