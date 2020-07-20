General News

Double-track system has been innovative - Awudu Mahama

Managing Editor of the Custodian newspaper, Awudu Mahama

Managing Editor of The Custodian newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has reiterated that the double-track school system has been an innovative move on the part of the NPP government.

According to him, once a major policy like the Free SHS is started, there will be problems, however, it is how these problems are solved that shows how committed you are to implementing those policies.



He again stated in accordance with this that this is one reason why the introduction of the double-track system by the government was very innovative. “The double-track system has made it possible to recruit or admit all students who have passed their exams to continue to Senior High School.

If the government had not been innovative enough to introduce the double-track system, there would have been the problem of students staying at home among others. Even as they are in school, we are facing problems. If they weren’t in school, the challenges would be worse”, he said.



This came during an interview with host, Samuel Eshun on the ‘Editors’ Take segment’ of the Happy Morning Show discussing the topic: “Evaluating the NPP’s 2016 manifesto (Promises, Achievements and Outstandings)”.

