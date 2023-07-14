Dozens in critical condition in accident at Assin Fosu

All the vehicles were extensively damaged

A ghastly accident that occurred Thursday July 13, 2023, in the morning at the Assin Fosu stretch of the Cape Coast-Kumasi highway has left several passengers including children between 5 and 10 years in critical condition

The accident which occurred around 6am involves a stationary Sprinter bus No AW 3191-13, Nissan Caravan commercial bus No. GT 5914-16 , and a Toyota Vitz Taxi No. GW7187-22.



The victims who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicate that the driver behind the taxi was travelling from Assin Fosu towards Assin Juaso township.



While negotiating to his left at a section of the road, the driver in charge of the Nissan Caravan commercial bus with registration number GT- 5914-16 which was travelling from Assin Fosu toward Assin Sienchem at top speed ended up hitting the taxi with registration number GW-7182-22 from behind.



The Nissan Caravan eventually hit the stationary sprinter bus with registration number AW-3191-13 which was parked on the shoulder of the road then, according to eyewitnesses.

Consequently, the heavy impact of the speed made the gate of the Nissan Caravan locked hence removing the injured person through the window.



The Central North Regional MTTD upon receiving the information including the officials from the Assin Fosu Fire Station proceeded to the scene to ensure the injured victims are conveyed to the hospital.



Police have commenced investigation to the accident.