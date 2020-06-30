Politics

Dr Abrefa-Gyan lauds NPP’s political maturity in the just-ended primaries

Dr. Tina Abrefa-Gyan, the only female candidate in the Bono Region who contested the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Monday lauded the political maturity and civility exhibited by the party delegates and supporters.

She emphasised the high sense of tolerance demonstrated by the delegates and party faithful made the primaries that elected parliamentary candidates for the various constituencies for Election 2020 a success.



“Let's continue to engage each other to strengthen our internal democracy towards the development of our party, the constituency and the nation at large”, Dr. Abrefa-Gyan, a gender activist told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Wenchi.



She contested the Wenchi constituency parliamentary seat with five others including; Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister of Planning who was re-elected to contest the seat for the fifth consecutive time.



“The NPP's internal democracy credentials continue to deepen after every election. This year's parliamentary primaries of our great party have been one of the most peaceful in the Wenchi constituency”, Dr. Abrefa-Gyan indicated.



“I put up my best in the contest as a first-timer and could not make the required majority votes to win, but I believe, I have made a significant impact in this race.



“I want to take this opportunity to thank first my campaign team in Ghana, and my fellows in the diaspora, especially, USA, Japan, China, Germany, Holland, Spain, South Africa, England, Canada and Australia as well as relatives who made generous contributions to support my campaign”.

Dr. Abrefa-Gyan further expressed her gratitude to the party executives and Council of Elders of the NPP in the Wenchi constituency, whose leadership and managerial role in the contest was commendable.



“The playing field was even and this enabled all of us to explore very well the length and breadth of our constituency to campaign without any intimidation”, she observed.



“I equally appreciate the level of cooperation I enjoyed from the electoral area coordinators, and the patrons of the party in the constituency. Kudos to you for the experiences I tapped from you as I constantly knocked at your doors to solicit your support for my candidacy”.



While, congratulating Prof. Gyan-Baffour for his re-election, Dr. Abrefa-Gyan emphasised her support towards retaining the parliamentary seat, and winning the presidential election as well, and expressed the hope with unity and hard work the fortunes of the NPP would be enhanced.



“My phone lines and doors are widely opened for continuous engagement, to dialogue, brainstorm and harness ideas and strategies towards this common goal of Wenchi's development as citizens, but not spectators”, she said.

