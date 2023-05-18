Dr. Afriyie Akoto pays homage to late S. G. Antor

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has paid a glowing tribute to a Founding Member of the United Party (UP) Tradition, the late S. G. Antor, describing his contribution to the political development of Ghana as that which has been marked in history.

According to Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the late Antor, was a giant in the foundation of the UP Tradition who joined forces with his late father, Baffour Osei Akoto and others to fight and liberate Ghana from the hands of oppressor’s rule.



Therefore, as he seeks to bear the flag of the UP Tradition, it was appropriate to pay tribute to the fallen hero, who was a political ally of his late father.



S. G. Antor was the Secretary of Togoland Congress.



“I am old enough to remember him. Anytime he came to Kumasi to see my father, Baffour Osei Akoto in our house, I still remember him as a very young chap and the acknowledgement of his contribution to the political development of this country is marked in history. Therefore, if I am passing by where he lies, I cannot just go without paying homage to him”, he noted.

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture made this observation on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Logba in the Afadjato South constituency where he interacted with NPP members in the Volta Region including former Regional Chairmen of the party, constituency executives, and some polling station executives over his vision to lead the party.



He was later accompanied by the party stalwarts in the region to lay a wreath in remembrance of the late S. G. Antor.



Having honored the late S. G. Antor, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, urged the party faithful to support him to win the flagbearership contest of the elephant family with their votes since he stands tall and have the party at heart more than any of the candidates vying for the position.



“I am reminding you of the support that I need from you because on the 4th of November the party has fixed a date for all of you to choose the person who is going to lead us into the future of this party. And coming from the UP Tradition, Dr. S. G. Antoh being a very close political ally of my father, Baffour Osei Akoto, I expect that the support that you gave to the National Liberation Movement, the Northern Peoples Party, the Trans Volta Togoland Party and the other parties which came together to form the United Party, the UP tradition from which NPP comes that you will support my bidding for the flagbearership, he said.