20
Menu
News

Dr. Afriyie Akoto to resign as Agriculture Minister - Reports

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Agric Minister Minister for Food and Agricultural Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, is expected to resign from his position in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Multiple media reports suggest that the minister is expected to communicate his resignation formally to the president on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes four days after Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the government.

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto are expected to contest for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted Mr. Alan Kyerematen's resignation as Minister of Trade and Industry on Friday, January 6, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr. Kyerematen for his service to his government and to the country and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The president has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry until a substantive appointment is made.

The New Patriotic Party is also to meet to make a decision about a fixed date to vote for its flagbearers to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father