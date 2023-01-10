Dr. Afriyie Akoto to resign as Agriculture Minister - Reports

Minister for Food and Agricultural Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, is expected to resign from his position in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Multiple media reports suggest that the minister is expected to communicate his resignation formally to the president on Tuesday afternoon.



This comes four days after Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the government.



Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto are expected to contest for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted Mr. Alan Kyerematen's resignation as Minister of Trade and Industry on Friday, January 6, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr. Kyerematen for his service to his government and to the country and wished him well in his future endeavours.



The president has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry until a substantive appointment is made.



The New Patriotic Party is also to meet to make a decision about a fixed date to vote for its flagbearers to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



NYA/WA