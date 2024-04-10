Dr. Amin Adam pledges dialysis machines for Tamale Hospital

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam with the CEO and management of Tamale Teaching Hospital

Source: Yakubu Malik, Contributor

In a promising development for healthcare in the Northern Region, the Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who is also the MP for Karaga, has pledged to provide much-needed support to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Adam's commitment comes at a critical time when the hospital is grappling with limited resources and facing challenges in meeting the healthcare needs of the community.



During his recent visit to the hospital on April 9, 2024, Dr. Adam announced his pledge to donate dialysis machines to address the pressing need for this life-saving equipment.



Currently, the hospital operates with only two dialysis machines, which serve not only the entire Northern Regions of Ghana but also neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso, Togo, and Ivory Coast.



The shortage of dialysis machines has been a significant concern for the hospital, as it limits the capacity to provide essential renal care to patients suffering from kidney-related illnesses.

Dr. Adam's pledge to provide additional machines will undoubtedly alleviate this strain and ensure that patients in need receive the necessary treatment without delay.



The CEO of the hospital, Dr. Atik Adam expressed his gratitude for Dr. Adam's commitment to supporting healthcare in the region. He emphasized the importance of having adequate medical equipment to meet the growing demand for specialized care, particularly in a referral center like the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Dr. Adam's pledge reflects his dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and addressing the needs of underserved communities. Beyond the provision of dialysis machines, he has also promised to explore solutions to address the issue of under staffing at the hospital, recognizing the importance of having a skilled workforce to deliver quality healthcare services.



During his visit, Dr. Amin Adam also donated ten water tanks each with 10,000 litre capacity, and distributed 200 packets of assorted food items to patients and their families, ahead of the Eid celebration.