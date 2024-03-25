Dr. Amina Haarun is not a registered medical practitioner - GMA

The GMA says it has no such person in its books

The Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, Prof. Dr. (Med) Ernest Yorke, has reacted to media reports about a certain doctor said to be a staff at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), who is said to have disclosed the medical status of musician, Kuami Eugene.

The original post from the person identified as Dr. Amina Haarun, on March 18, 2024, on X, stated that “Kuami Eugene is here at the hospital with us and ain’t looking good. Kindly send him a prayer.”



A subsequent post by the same person suggested that she accepts the suspension of her licence for her ethical breaches and apologised to the general public.



But in his response, the Vice President of the GMA, Prof. Dr. Ernest Yorke, said that this purported doctor is not a member of the Ghana Medical Association.



Further checks also reveal that she does not work with the UGMC, nor is registered with the Medical and Dental Council, the regulator.



He mentioned that the profession takes the matter of patient confidentiality very seriously and being an important ethical principle, it is emphasized during training and practice.



He quickly admitted that there are, however, exceptional circumstances under which patient information may be divulged, as may be permitted by law.

“The Hippocratic oath enjoins all doctors to maintain patient confidentiality even after the death of the patient. He quickly admitted that there however, exceptional circumstances that patient information may be divulged as may be permitted by law,” the GMA vice president said.



He entreated the general public to ignore these malicious publications which is intended to impair the image of the noble medical profession.



He called on the police to investigate this imposter and establish the motive of the publications.



