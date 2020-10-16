Dr Anyah appointed Board Chairman of Ho Teaching Hospital

Dr. Felix Anyah, the former acting CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has been appointed as the Board Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

According to him, his new role is to raise the status of the Ho Teaching Hospital to “an enviable Teaching Hospital with a quaternary service that will liaise with international accreditation bodies such as JCI International in other to promote medical/health tourism to the hospital and the Volta region as well as make Ghana a Medical Tourism hub”.



The Ho Teaching Hospital formerly was known formally as the Volta Regional Hospital (Trafalgar).



It was established in 1998 and formally commissioned by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings in December 2000.



The hospital has been the Volta regional hospital for 17 years until it was re-commissioned on 29th April 2019 as a Teaching Hospital by Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu the Health Minister.



Speaking at the inauguration the Health Minister indicated that the new Board is first under the much-awaited amendment of Section 37 of Act 525 of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospital act, 1996.

He said, under the 1996 Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospital Act 525, the membership of the Teaching Hospital Boards then consisted of about 80% of hospital Management staff.



“For efficient Corporate Governance, the Board now consist of 10 professionals not of the Hospital Management with only the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital as member forming a total composition of 11.



“It is in this light that section 37 of act 525, which defines the membership of Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals was amended by Parliament and assented to on 27th December 2019,” Agyeman-Manu explained.



The Health Minister stated further that, under the new amendment act, “the membership of Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals boards consist of Chairperson, a legal practitioner, a medical practitioner, an allied health practitioner, a pharmacist and a nurse/ midwife” adding that “all of not less than 10 years standing”.



Other members include: two representatives with considerable experience in health education research and nominated by the university council, a financial consultant, a Private sector business entrepreneur and Chief Executive officer of the Hospital.

About Dr Felix Anyah.



Dr. Felix Anyah graduated as a doctor 41 years ago from the University of Ghana Medical School, Korle Bu.



He distinguished himself as a clinician in private medical practice as Director of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Accra and Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm, Sogakope.



He is also a health columnist, an entrepreneur, a Philanthropist, member of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, pioneer in integrative health/medicine as well as health and medical tourism in Ghana.



In the past years, Dr Anyah has played towering roles in the public sector management and administration in Ghana.

In 2015-2016, Dr. Felix Anyah was appointed Board Chairman of the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



In 2017, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as acting CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for one year.



and now re-appointed as Board Chairman of Ho Teaching Hospital.



Out of these were some awards to his honour. In 2018, Dr. Felix Anyah won the Overall Best CEO Award.



He has won 5 Best Healthcare CEO Awards from different organizations.

Dr Anyah won the Most Respected CEO Awards by public voting in 2018 and 2019 respectively.