Dr. Apaak celebrates Kwesi Pratt on his 70th birthday

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Member of Parliament Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has celebrated the Managing Editor of Insight newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt on his 70th birthday.

In a tweet the Builsa South lawmaker indicated that Mr. Pratt is a mentor to many.



He added that Mr. Pratt’s contribution to the socio-political history of Ghana is self-evident.

“On this occasion of your 70th birthday, we celebrate you. You are a mentor to many, including me. Your contribution to the sociopolitical history of Ghana is self-evident.



“Your place in Ghana’s history is cast in stone. God bless and guide you. Keep being you, MASA, we love you,” Dr. Apaak stated.