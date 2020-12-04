Dr. Apaak expresses outrage over assault on police officer

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed outrage over the assault on a police officer at the Ochiso Police Station Ajumako.

The MP says this is not only unlawful but an act of recklessness and an insult to the police service.



Information gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com indicates that on December 2, 2020, No 48626 G/Cpl Frank Mensah of Otchiso police station, Ajumako reported at Ajumako Police Station that on the same day about 1600hrs whilst he was on duty at Ochiso Police Station Charge office as the Counter NCO, he received a complaint from Adwoa Sophia of Ochiso that a certain Cosmos also of the same place assaulted her grandson Kofi Akorfo, 18, for no apparent reason.



The officer later issued a complainant medical form to send the victim to the hospital.



The complainant took the victim to hospital and returned with the medical form endorsed.



That after taking a statement from the victim, he got the suspect arrested and detained him behind the counter.



Shortly after that, a certain man on a motorbike arrived at the Charge office and handed over a phone to him and requested him to give audience to a caller on the phone.

As courtesy demands he gave audience to the caller only to identify the caller as the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ajumako popularly known as Bob.



That the latter on the phone hurled provoking insults on him and ended up by terming the action he took as purely nonsense.



That since Bob’s utterances were very irritating and provoking he did not want to respond hence handed over the phone back to the person who brought it.



Shortly after that two vehicles pulled in at the station with eight occupants allegedly led by the DCE of Ajumako Hon Ransford Kwesi Nyarko.



The NPP Constituency Chairman Bob, one other in military camouflage and the others whose names are unknown but can be identified and without any provocation allegedly pounced on the officer and assaulted him mercilessly.



They thereafter took away the suspect and drove away with him.

The NCO who complained of severe pains on his spine as a result of the attack was issued a medical form to attend hospital for treatment and report.



The offenders who attacked him are yet to be arrested.



Reacting to his, the MP expressed worry at the rate at which security personnel are assaulted by party supporters of the governing party without any form of punishment.



He is therefore calling on authorities to deal with the offenders with immediate effect.



He believes the government must be kicked out for endorsing, lawlessness, impunity, intolerance, state capture, family and friends bloated government, thieving brigade and a president who is now described as the “mother serpent of corruption”.