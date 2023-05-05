Dr. Apaak is one of the best MPs NDC has ever had - John Mahama

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, as one of the best MPs in the history of the party, NDC.

He has therefore extended gratitude to the party in the constituency for allowing him to go unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



The 2020 presidential candidate for the umbrella family was addressing delegates of the NDC in the constituency as part of his campaign tour in the Upper West Region.



John Mahama told the delegates that it was obvious he would be elected as a presidential candidate, but out of respect, he preferred to come and greet the delegates and appeal for their votes.

"I came to thank you for letting Dr. Clement Apaak go unopposed. He is one of our best MPs. If you take the top ten MPs on our side, he is one of them. He’s been one of our main spokespersons on education. He speaks to the issues very well.”



Dr. Apaak, who addressed the delegates in their native tongue, urged them to give Mr. Mahama their full support in the May 13 primaries.



He argued that the former president, who is running for reelection, should be given a landslide victory because he remains the NDC’s best bet in the 2024 polls.