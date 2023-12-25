Dr Bawumia, Sammi Awuku, other NPP bigwigs storm Guinness World sing-a-thon

Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Sammi Awuku

Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Sammi Awuku, along with other prominent figures from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have made a vibrant appearance at the Akwaaba Village in Accra to show their support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Aduonum is on a mission to make history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.



With Ghana flags in hand, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP leaders joined the cheering crowd, demonstrating their solidarity with Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in her ambitious endeavor.



The broadcast journalist has set a formidable goal of four days and nine hours, starting from December 24, to surpass the current record held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare. Waghmare's remarkable singing marathon of 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012, sets the bar high, with his record standing at an impressive 102 hours.



As Dr. Bawumia and his entourage arrived at the venue, Asantewaa had been singing for a day, fourteen hours, and fifty-five minutes.

The presence of high-profile figures at the event not only adds to the excitement but also reflects the widespread support for Aduonum's attempt to etch her name in the prestigious Guinness World Records.







NAY/BB