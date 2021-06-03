Dr Bawumia and wife pay last respect to Sir John

• The vice president and his wife were among a high powered government delegation at the funeral of Sir John

• The late Sir John was a leading member of the ruling NPP and served as one-time General Secretary



• Till his death, he was CEO of the Forestry Commission.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawmia and his wife Samira Bawumia have paid their last respect to the late Chief Executive Officer of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.



Arriving at Sir John's funeral grounds today June 3, 2021, Bawumia and Samira were welcomed by the chiefs and people of Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.



The mortal remains of the former New Patriotic Party Genera Secretary will later be put to rest at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.

Other dignitaries are also expected at the funeral later in the day to also pay their last respect.



The late Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, allegedly due to COVID-19 complications.



Watch the full video of his arrival below



