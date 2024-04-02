Dr Bawumia commends Dampare for laudable police initiatives

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with IGP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, as a leader who has not only instilled discipline and professionalism in the Ghana Police Service but has also significantly improved its operations, making us all proud and reassured of our safety.

According to the vice president, who also chairs the Police Council, the IGP and his management team have effectively used all the resources the Akufo-Addo government has made available to the Ghana Police Service so far.



The vice president made the comments when he commissioned the 2nd ultra-modern brick model police station at Kwahu Asakraka in the Eastern Region on Saturday, March 30, 2024.



“The brick-model police station, which is indeed a departure from the traditional sand-block police station, is a novelty, and I commend the current police administration for coming up with such a brilliant concept. This is indeed yet another fantastic initiative from the police administration that is worthy of emulation. I will urge all construction developers, both public and private, to adopt this concept of building with bricks to boost the local brick manufacturing economy,” the vice president said.



He stressed “This government has invested heavily in infrastructure, recruited more police officers and provided armored carriers, patrol vehicles, and motorbikes to aid in the efforts of the police service and we intend to do more in the future.”



Commending the IGP for his personal effort in the construction of the model police station. Dr Bawumia said: “The Police Administration, led by the able Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a son of Kwahu Asakraka, has put the investments to great use, yielding massive peace and security dividends for all of us to see and enjoy.”

The vice president observed that the service has undergone massive developments due to the various initiatives undertaken by the IGP since he assumed office.



“The massive deployment of police personnel and motorbikes in every corner of the country as part of the Police Visibility Initiative, Police Community Engagements across all levels, including the exciting Snatch Them Young Police Initiative, and the high levels of professionalism and discipline now associated with the Ghana Police Service are testament to the good work being undertaken by the IGP and his team. To them, I say Ayekoo,” he stated.



He noted that the police remain critical to security in the country.



“... sustaining the security of our country and the deepening of our democratic values, dedicating their lives to the protection of lives and property and the thriving democratic rights of our people. Whenever the peace of our dear nation is threatened, the police are our first line of defense and they remain on the frontlines to engage any potential or ongoing affront to law and order in the Ghana.”



NAY/AE

