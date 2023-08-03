Dr. Bawumia has been a committed assistant, it's time to back him to implement his own vision - Hawa Koomson

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Minister for Fisheries, Hawa Coomson has backed calls for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia has played assisting role in making the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo together with the NPP materialize and it is time that he implemented his own vision.



"Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President and I am also a Minister. But when we attend Cabinet meetings, he raises his hand to seek permission to speak, just as I, a Minister do. The one behind the seat who grants permission for any of us to speak is the President, so it tells you that Bawumia as the Vice President has his limits," Hon. Hawa Coomson argued.



"That is why he is coming to you that he has assisted the President over the years, so he is pleading with you to give him the mandate so he can also implement his own vision for Ghana," she added.



She also cited Dr. Bawumia's and dedication to service as part of reasons why he should be elected flagbearer of the NPP.



"I am not supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because I am a Minister, or because I have been asked by Akufo-Addo to support him. I am supporting him because of some unique things I have seen about this gentleman: his humility, his dedication and his respect for all, regardless of one's status. No matter who you are, this man has respect for you," she said.

She continued; "It is true that when we both go to Cabinet, we raise our hands to seek permission to speak, but the reality is that he is above me in rank. But whenever he sees me, the manner in which he accords me respect, especially in greeting me, I ask myself; who am I to get such respect and courtesies from the Vice President?"



"This is a man who is above me in many things: he is older than me, he is richer than me, he is more knowledgeable than, and he occupies a higher position than me, but he accords me much respect."



Dr. Bawumia is one of 10 hopefuls vying for the position of NPP flagbearer for next year's election.



The party is to hold a Special Delegates Conference to bring the number down to 5 for the main congress to elect the flagbearer in November.



Dr. Bawumia is tipped to be the favorite to receive overwhelming votes, having won the support of influential blocks within the party including the Parliamentary Caucus, Regional and constituency executives and more crucially, the grass root.