Dr. Bawumia is a unique 'brainpower' - Tema Central MP

Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey, Member of Parliament for Tema Central

The Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Hon. Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey, has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most unique "brainpower" among the catalogue of personalities contesting for the 2024 presidential elections.

In a statement released to the media on Thursday, Nii Noi Nortey pointed out that of all the contestants, Bawumia is the only person with full grasp of economics from a purely financial and fiscal point of view.



“In this regard, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a unique brainpower and this for me, is probably the most important selling point given the fact that globally, it has become very imperative for nations to have leaders who understand financial and fiscal matters,” Nii Noi wrote.



Vice President Bawumia is the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections coming up in December, and is set to compete against former president John Mahama of the NDC and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade Minister.



During his time working at the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia was the chief architect of the re-denomination of the country’s currency which strengthened the cedi and eventually fed into the rebasing of the economy from a low income economy to a lower middle income economy.



"Dr. Bawumia is also the only one among the candidates who has been at the helm of affairs at a point of global pandemic that have proven disastrous for most countries in the world. COVID was a litmus test for the current government and Dr. Bawumia who was right in the thick of affairs, helped navigate this country to safety."

"Here too, Bawumia is the only person who was at the presidency when the pandemic happened and the fact that we survived is a testament to his uniqueness,” Nii Noi wrote.



The Tema Central MP pointed out that of all the candidates, Dr. Bawumia is the only one who has the international credential of having been hired by a foreign nation to help fix its economy.



“When Zimbabwe’s economy was beset by unprecedented galloping inflation, Dr. Bawumia was one of the eminent brains that were consulted to help fix the problem. It tells you the kind of acumen and pedigree that he carries among the candidates available.”Hon. Hanson Nii Noi Nortey said that as a country, it is important that all political differences are abandoned for the common good and that in the coming election, Ghana has an opportunity to put its best foot forward by electing Bawumia as president.



“Like Dr. Bawumia himself has said, the times in which the world finds itself now, Ghanaians have no choice but to close ranks and confront the challenges that are plaguing the international community,” he explained.



AE