Dr. Bawumia is naturally brilliant - Kennedy Agyapong says in another throwback video

Another viral video of NPP Flagbearership hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has emerged, in which the MP is seen showering praises on the brilliance of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Assin North MP, who is among 10 aspirants seeking to be elected flagbearer of the NPP for next year's elections, has mainly focused his campaign message on attacking the Vice President.



Last week, after launching a veiled attack on the Vice President for the recent depreciation of the Cedi, a viral, throwback video of same Kennedy Agyapong absorbing Dr Bawumia of blame emerged.



As the Assin North intensifies his campaign, another throwback video of him has emerged of him showering praises on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Discussing the performance and effectiveness of Vice Presidents under various regimes in the 4th Republic, Kennedy Agyepong said Dr. Bawumia has been effective amongst all Vice Presidents because of his brilliance, as well as the leadership style of President Akufo-Addo, which he added, allowed Dr Bawumia to exhibit his brilliance.



"I want Ghanaians to understand that it is not every President that allows their Vice Presidents to shine. It is Akufo-Addo’s style of government managing the country that has allowed the Vice President," said Kennedy Agyepong in 2021.

He added: "But Dr Bawumia himself is naturally good. If he was like Mahama, he would have been ineffective."



The emergence old videos of Kennedy Agyapong praising Vice President Bawumia and commending his competence is in sharp contrast to his recent campaign messages.



Watch video below



