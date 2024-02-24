Dr Bawumia joins Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to commemorate 100 years

Vice President Dr Bawumia (with right hand raised) at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission celebration

Source: GNA

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has applauded the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission-Ghana for their immense contribution to education and health, enhancing national peace and development.

The Vice President, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made the commendation at the opening ceremony of the 91st Annual National Convention (Jalsa) and the 100 years of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission-Ghana at Gomoa Pomadze near Winneba Junction.



The 91st Convention (Jalisa) on the theme: “A Century of Islamic Revival in Ghana,” commenced on Thursday, February 22 and would be climaxed on Saturday, February 24.



The Vice President was accompanied by Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority leader, Mr Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ministers of State, and many others.



It was also attended by members of the Mission from the 16 regions of Ghana as well as Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo, Italy and Uganda.



Alhaji Dr Bawumia said 100 years of sowing the seed of Islam in the then Gold Coast, underscored the extent to which the Ahmadiyya community was fostering universal brotherhood in the country in line with the values of Islam.

“This occasion of thanksgiving to Almighty Allah demonstrates the Ahmadiyya community’s profound gratitude to Allah for the immense favour on us and the creation of an environment that has facilitated the propagation of the message of Islam Ahmadiyya,” he stated.



He said thanking Allah and commemorating of 100 years, offered them the unique opportunity to recall and emulate the devotion and sacrifices of the early pioneer missionaries.



He urged them to continue to live in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunar of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, contributing in diverse ways towards the development of the country, which they had done in the past 100 years.



Maulvi Naeem Ahmad Cheema, Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana gave a brief account of how the Mission started in the country a century ago by a Missionary, revered Maulana Abdul-Raheem Nayyar of blessed memory who travelled by sea and settled at the then Saltpond Sea Port, where he sowed the seed of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission.



He stated that Jalsa was an occasion for the expression of gratitude to Allah for all the favour showered upon them that had brought them that far.

He appealed to Muslims, particularly the youth to remember that the name Islam, which the holy Prophet Mohammed himself gave to their religion, meant peace and defined who a true Muslim was.



He explained that a true Muslim through his tongue and hand kept mankind safe as well as blood and property.



Maulvi Cheema said the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community had grown from its humble beginnings into a full-fledged religious body to be reckoned with in the country.



“For us, therefore, this hundred years milestone is a good reason enough to express our gratitude to Allah, through whose grace we have made phenomenal progress in both our spiritual and mundane endeavours,” he stated.



According to him, they had contributed significantly to the development of the country in all spheres of life, including service to humanity.