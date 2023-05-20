Dr. Bawumia reveals what the NPP must do to break the eight

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has emphasized the need for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rise above internal challenges such as pettiness, rancor, selfishness, and greed in order to achieve their goal of "breaking the eight."

Speaking at the regional seminar of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON) held at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of turning the party's aspirations into tangible action.



Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that merely stating the party's intention to break the eight-year cycle of political power is not enough. He emphasized the necessity of a united party that addresses issues hindering the progress of both the country and the party itself. The Vice President expressed confidence in the government's achievements and stated that by 2024, they would be able to break the eight-year cycle.



Dr. Bawumia firmly believed that if the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration builds upon its solid foundation, completes ongoing projects, and fulfills the promises made in the 2020 manifesto, Ghanaians will provide them with the opportunity to remain in power beyond 2024. He assured the nation that the NPP government is committed to delivering on their promises.



He said, "I bring you the assurances of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that we will do our best not to disappoint Ghanaians and you, our gallant soldiers."



Highlighting the government's focus, Dr. Bawumia mentioned the appointments made by President Akufo-Addo, particularly those given to the youth and TESCON members. He emphasized that the benefits that Ghana and its citizens stand to gain by holding onto power would be substantial, making it crucial for the NPP to break the eight-year cycle.

“We are aware of the appointments of Nana Addo that have gone to the youth and TESCON members during the previous term and this term.



He added, “What this means is that, as we continue to work hard and hold on to power, the benefit that would accrue to Ghana and by extension to all of us would be enormous, and this is why it is important for us to break the 8.”



The Vice President reiterated the government's commitment to building an efficient public sector, supporting private sector growth for job creation, combating bribery and corruption, and securing a prosperous future for the youth and the next generation.



He proudly mentioned the provision of free Wi-Fi to educational institutions, including senior high schools, universities, colleges of education, and district education offices, as part of the government's efforts to expand opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of technology and digital innovation.



“We are committed to expanding their opportunities for the fast-emerging world of technological and digital innovation. I am proud that over the last years, we have set free Wifis to 722 Senior High Schools, 13 universities, 46 colleges of education and 216 district education offices,” the Vice President explained.

Dr. Bawumia also listed several problems that the government has addressed or is currently addressing to demonstrate its ability to overcome challenges. These include social intervention programs to alleviate citizens' suffering, positive economic indicators, job creation, and the digitization of the economy for the convenience of the people.



As the NPP aims to break the eight-year cycle, Dr. Bawumia's insights shed light on the party's priorities and the necessary steps to achieve their objective.



EAN/WA