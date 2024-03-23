Dr. Bawumia should have resigned after 'betraying' his government - Isaac Adongo

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo,

Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for distancing himself from the current government's shortcomings.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, coming from a royal background, should understand the concept of collective responsibility and not dissociate himself from the council's decisions.



Speaking at a live studio discussion on Onua TV on March 21, Isaac Adongo suggested that Dr. Bawumia's integrity is in question for not resigning after making controversial remarks and accused him of betraying the government while still serving as a key member.



“You’re not part of the government, so what else are you doing there? Any man of principle would have resigned the day he became Akufo-Addo’s Judas.



“Bawumia is a prince, and it is not accepted that he absolves himself of a decision taken by a council. There is something called collective responsibility, which is when, after a group takes a decision, you cannot opt out,” he said.



He also claimed that Bawumia's presidential aspiration is an attempt to coerce Ghanaians into cleaning up the mess he allegedly created with new taxes after the IMF's bailout rejection and the loss of credibility in the Eurobond market.



“People hide their funds when they see Ken Ofori-Atta and Bawumia on the Eurobond market. They told them (the creditors) that by 2020, Ghana was going to become one of the largest oil-producing countries in the world. They said we were going to produce 500k barrels of oil a day. We are in 2024, how many barrels can we produce a day? That was a lie they told to get money from the whites,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee alleged.

Adongo also claimed that Dr. Bawumia misled international creditors with false promises about Ghana's oil production capabilities and criticized his role in introducing taxes like the E-Levy without addressing them publicly.



“With all his economic prowess, this man (Bawumia) took Ghana to the IMF, and they (the IMF) wondered why we spent lavishly despite lacking, and Bawumia said we should develop a revenue mobilisation strategy to get our own money, which included the e-levy, betting tax, and electricity VAT, and asked that his people come and approve it in Parliament so he can collect all these taxes.



“You’re blackmailing us to make you president to solve your mess. If he says he knows nothing about it, it is unacceptable. When the e-levy came, he refused to speak about it,” he added.



ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.