Dr. Bawumia steals show at Hogbetsotso Festival in Anlo with piercing address

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was at his vintage best in Anlo in the Volta Region at the grand durbar of the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival.

As one of the special guests for the occasion, the Vice President used his keynote address to highlight the beauty of the festival, the economic challenges the country is facing as part of a global economic crisis, and the highlight of his address, listing a tall list of interventions the NPP Government has chalked in the past six years, which he said has been possible "notwithstanding the challenges."



First, the Vice President acknowledged the economic challenges the country is going through and the hardship it has brought to citizens, but he expressed confidence that the country will overcome the challenges.



Then came the moment, which got a significant part of the audience applauding every mention of projects, and a section, appearing organised near the media stand and obviously unhappy by the Vice President's piercing address, shouted "away, away"



With the host, Togbe Sri III and his special guest, the Asantehene among the audience, Dr Bawumia virtually listed all the achievements and social interventions of the government in the past six years, as he assured of steps to ease hardships on the people.

As the Vice President spoke, it became an interesting spectre of loud cheers of endorsement and mild shouts of dissent from those who were feeling the sharpness of his piercing words.



At the end of the address, the Vice President was generally cheered, and the sound of the tiny group shouting 'away', which had gathered near the media stand, paled into insignificance.



