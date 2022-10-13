Dr. Bawumia thanks Dombo family for honour

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed immense gratitude to the family of late political icon, S. D. Dombo, for conferring a chieftaincy title on him.

At an emotional ceremony in Douri, the hometown of S.D. Dombo on Tuesday, during the Upper West Regional working tour of the Vice President, the family of S.D. Dombo, led by his son, Naa Dombo III, who is also the Chief of Douri, conferred on Dr. Bawumia, the chieftaincy title “Leweh”, which means “the Chief (Dombo) has returned”.



Conferring the honour, the family of Dombo commended Dr. Bawumia for exhibiting traits, which remind them of their illustrious late father, S.D. Dombo, hence their reason for honouring him, in order to encourage him to continue to uphold the remarkable traits of the respected NPP patriot.



"I am by this, (chieftaincy title), tasking you to pursue the vision of your father, Dombo, from where he left off. You have henceforth been tasked with the responsibility as a true son to achieve this dream that was birthed decades ago”, Chief S.D. Dombo III told Dr. Bawumia.



Responding, the Vice President expressed gratitude to the family for the honour done him, and also eulogised SD Dombo for his remarkable traits.



"When I entered this evening, I saw the banner which struck me; which says welcome home. And that was really touching to me. I am home and I thank you for welcoming me home. I thank you very much for the honour done me."

"There is a lot of responsibility that has been placed in my hands by this because SD Dombo didn't live for himself," the Vice President continued.



"He lived for the whole generation of people and I hope that I can do likewise and carry the torch that he was carrying throughout his political career and be selfless and be transparent and live and serve my people with integrity. I am now a firm member of this household."



The visit of the Vice President and the conferment of the chieftaincy title, brought nostalgic memories, as the Dombo family recalled how Dr. Bawumia's father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and SD Dombo, together with other Northern political stalwarts, teamed up to form the Northern People's Party, which united with other political parties to form the UP (United Party), the political tradition of the NPP.



The Vice President, after the ceremony, together with the family, visited the graveside of the NPP icon and laid a wreath.



DO