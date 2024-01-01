Dr Bawumia, the 'passionate advocate' behind Ghana's digital revolution - New Africa Magazine

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Revered Pan African Magazine, The New Africa Magazine, has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as 'Ghana's Digital Evangelist."

In a special report focusing on Ghana's remarkable digitization drive by the Akufo-Addo government, in its latest edition, the New African Magazine credits Vice President Bawumia as the main driver and a "passionate advocate" of Ghana's digitization drive, as well as the African continent.



"At the centre of the drive for digital transformation is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. With his evangelism for digitization and hands-on approach to implementation, he has come to symbolise the drive," wrote the New African Magazine.



"He is directly involved with the process, he is often present at launches and has become a passionate advocate for greater digitalisation Africa-wide," the Magazine added



The 4th Industrial Revolution is a digital revolution, one that is based on data and systems," the magazine quoted Dr Bawumia as having told Kenyan Television Network (KTN News) in an interview in September 2022.

While commending the Akufo-Addo government for the digital revolution in Ghana Dr Bawumia has spearheaded, the report gave much insight into the exercise, highlighting Ghana's unique property address system, as well as the digital national identity card, which offers Ghanaians unique national identity numbers, which also serve as NHIS, SSNIT and other national ID numbers.



The report also pointed out how Ghana's digitisation drive, which has transformed many government services online, is helping in raising revenue and the fight against corruption in many areas including exposing ghost names on the government payroll and significantly boosting revenue at passport office, drivers license authority, the ports, etc.



KOD