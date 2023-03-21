Dr. Boateng exits office to take over new role in the Upper West Region

Dr. Collins Boateng Dankwa

The Kintampo North Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Collins Boateng Dankwa, has exited office after two years of service in the municipality. His exit follows his immediate elevation to a deputy Health Director in charge of Public Health in the Upper West Region.

Dr. Boateng Dankwa took over the Kintampo North Municipal Health Directorship position from madam Alice Voletor in 2021; one of the most challenging years in the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



His tremendous effort and contribution towards combating the deadly virus in the municipality in particular and the Bono East Region at large has attracted him thanks and praise from health workers and stakeholders of health within and outside the Municipality.



As a front line worker himself during the COVID-19 fight, he and his team of health workers together with Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng, the Bono East Regional Health Director and his team, and the Kintampo Health Research Center fought the virus to a point where there was left with no active case to manage at the only Isolation and treatment center in the region currently situated at Kintampo.



This has contributed to the award he received at the recently held presidential awards Night held at the Accra International conference center last week which saw some distinguished Ghanaians being honoured for their contributions towards the development of the Nation.

At an annual year performance review of the municipal health directorate held on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Kintampo, Dr. Boateng Dankwa, in his very last speech to health workers and stakeholders of health in the municipality, expressed his profound gratitude to them for the support they gave him over the last two years.



"Most of you by now are aware that I have been reassigned and posted to work in the Upper West Region as Deputy Director in-charge of Pubic Health. I use this opportunity to thank you all for your support without which I would have struggled so much and would have not received National Honour and Award. God Bless you", he said.



The staff of Municipal Health Directorate, in a citation presented to him, thanked him for exhibiting exceptional leadership style in the few years he worked with them and prayed that he succeed in his new role.



Meanwhile Dr. Alfred Ampofo Kwadwo, the immediate past District Director of Health services for Techiman North, has taking over from Dr. Boateng.