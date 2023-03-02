Dr Butakor picks forms for Nsawam-Adoagyiri NDC primaries

Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, NDC parliamentary hopeful

A senior lecturer at the department of Teacher Education of the University of Ghana, Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, has picked a nomination form to contest the parliamentary seat for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Dr Butakor, his move follows several requests from constituents to help them overcome the challenges they are now experiencing in terms of development under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reign in the constituency.



He said in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, after picking up the nomination forms that he finds it saddening every time he sees residents of the constituency battling for basic social amenities.



“I think this is the time that we have to kick out the Member of Parliament (Annoh-Dompreh), we’ve given him the opportunity for long but to no avail, my people are struggling and I can’t continue to watch.



“I was born and raised in Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and I have lived all my life there. And it saddens me that since ages Nasawam-Adoagyiri still struggles with development.



“So, I think now is the time to redeem my people, because we’re all Ghanaians and for that matter, we deserve better in terms of development.

"The people have absolute hope in me, and I can’t disappoint them when given the nod," he said.



According to him, he will leverage his experience at home and abroad to influence policies that will impact the economic fortunes of the constituency, especially in the area of employment, education, health and infrastructure.



He appealed to delegates of the NDC to trust him with their votes since he is the right person to wrestle power from the NPP and lead to total dominance of the NDC in the constituency.



The NDC has slated May 13 for its presidential and parliamentary primaries as it prepares towards the 2024 General Elections.





AM/SARA