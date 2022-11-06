Dr. China extols ability of Ghanaians to excel in every field

Former Deputy Ambassador to China, Charles Dwamena

Source: Samuel Agyei, contribution

Former Deputy Ambassador to China, Charles Dwamena popularly called Dr. China has hailed the ability of Ghanaians to excel in every field when given the right opportunity and support systems.

Dr. China indicated he is therefore not surprised that some talented Ghanaians have come together to develop the cab hailing app, which he said will contribute to building the country.



He urged Ghanaians to support the group and the app because it will help boost the corporate image of the country.



He said this in a speech at the launch of OGB Ride, a taxi-hailing app initiated and developed by Oman Ghana Baako (OGB) Organization, a group that unites all Ghanaians both home and abroad for social development.

The Former Deputy Ambassador noted that though there are other taxi-hailing apps operating in the country, the OGB Ride is an indigenous app and therefore using it contributes to building the growth of Ghana.



He said, “Whenever we take OGB Ride we are making Ghana strong. It is something that has come at the right time giving the current global economic challenges.”



He urged the group to replicate the OGB Ride app in other sectors and do more because as Ghanaians they are capable of doing more.