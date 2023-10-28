Dr. Dennis Foundation donates learning materials to Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality

Dr. Dennis and some of the recipients

Dr. Dennis Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education, good health, and economic empowerment, has donated learning materials to the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, Nkawie in the Ashanti region.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr Dennis Addo, the purpose of the donation aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students in the region, specifically targeting Junior and Senior High Schools.



He explained that the initiative also seeks to provide students with access to a diverse range of subjects, fostering academic and personal growth.



“I am a doctor and if I didn't go to school, I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to become a doctor. If you have realized STEM education is very important, so, providing these materials will help the district and the children as a whole. This is an economic empowerment project as well.”



Recognizing the role books play in education and personal development, the Foundation curated a collection of books covering a wide array of subjects.

These books include literature, science, mathematics, history, fiction, and non-fiction, with the aim of enriching the learning experiences of students in the district.







