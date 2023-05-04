11
Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama loses son

Dr Edward N Mahama People’s National Convention (PNC) leader, Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama

Thu, 4 May 2023

The People’s National Convention (PNC) leader, Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama, has lost his son.

The Naval Officer, Ishmael Mahama, is reported to have died on May 2.

Even though there are no details as to what caused his death, the PNC party has expressed its deepest condolences to their leader.

In a statement, the party said, “We feel how weak and fruitless our words would be in our attempt to beguile you and your family from the grief of your son but we cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation in the Bible that, nothing happens in this world without the knowledge of God, and he has a reason for everything,” his party said in a statement on Wednesday, May 3.

“We pray the God of Abraham would appease the anguish of your bereavement and leave you only with the cherish memories of your son.”

Funeral arrangements for Ishmael Mahama will be announced in due course, 3news.com has gathered.

“Once again, kindly accept our deepest condolences, Your Excellency," the PNC statement issued by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla concluded.

Dr Mahama has led PNC in a record five presidential elections in the Fourth Republic.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
