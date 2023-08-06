Dr Edward Owusu promoted to the rank of Associate Professor

Dr Edward Owusu

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

At its 23rd Regular Meeting held on Friday, 16th June 2023, the Governing Council of the Sunyani Technical University approved the promotion of Dr. Edward Owusu from Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor in English Language and Applied Linguistics with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022.

This promotion makes him the first academic to achieve an associate professorial rank in the Department of Communication Studies at Sunyani Technical University.



Prof Owusu was promoted to the rank of lecturer in 2014; and by dint of hard work, he was again promoted to the rank of senior lecturer in 2017. He has served on several ad hoc and standing committees of the university as chairman and member.



He has held leadership roles as the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, Research and Development, and the Director for Quality Assurance and Academic Planning.



Currently, he is the Head of the Department of Communication Studies.



Overall, Prof Owusu has 66 publications in peer-reviewed outlets. These include 51 journal articles, 5 book reviews, 3 books, 1 book chapter, 4 poems, and 2 preprints.



Since he joined the university in 2012, he has deepened its visibility by presenting research papers at some domestic and international conferences held in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

To add up to the visibility of the university, Prof Owusu is an Editorial Board Member of several journals in Europe, Africa, Asia, and America. He is a member of the Linguistics Association of Ghana (LAG, GH).



Prof Owusu holds a Ph.D., an MPhil, and an MA in TESL from the Department of Linguistics, University of Ghana, Legon. Again, he holds an MBA from KNUST, and a B.Ed. from the then-University of Education, Kumasi Campus (now AAMUSTED).



As an adjunct member of Girne American University, Cyprus; IDL-KNUST; and the Christian Service University College; Prof Owusu has supervised 1 Ph.D. thesis, 10 MPhil theses, 18 M.Sc. theses, and over 60 first-degree project works.



Presently, he is the LOC Chairman for VCTUG’s Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana (ARCTUG), which is held biennially, with the next edition (ARCTUG, 2024) being hosted by the Sunyani Technical University in May 2024.



As a gospel recording artiste, he has 2 albums and 7 singles to his credit. As a musician, he is the main keyboardist, worship leader, and the Music Pastor of WordSprings City Church, Kumasi. Prof Owusu is married with three lovely children. He can be contacted on his social media handles: IG/TikTok: eo. prof, YouTube/Facebook: Prof Edward Owusu.



In a statement signed by the Registrar, S. A. Obour, the Governing Council and the Management of the University congratulate and wish Prof Edward Owusu well on his promotion.