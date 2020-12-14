Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann promoted to Associate Professor role at the University of Ghana

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann is mostly known for her role as the principal quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

However, beyond her quiz mistress role, she is actually a full-time lecturer at the University of Ghana, where she has just gained another career promotion.



Dr Kaufmann has been promoted from the senior lecturer rank to the Associate Professor rank.



She is assigned to the Department of Biomedical Engineering, a department she is credited to have founded and served as its head between 2006 and 2012, and between 2014 and 2016.

Dr. Effah Kaufmann’s teaching and research focus on Tissue Engineering, Biomaterials and Application of Biomedical Engineering concepts to the solution of problems in the Ghanaian context.



She is currently the President of the Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers.