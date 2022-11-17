Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey bags international honors

Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has been honored

The exploits of Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, CEO of Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters has attracted the international community for recognition.

Consequently, the State Of Georgia USA has honored the collected CEO as an Honorary Georgia Citizen.



Additionally, Trinity International University has conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy honors on the Charger Group boss.



He has also been presented with the key to the State of Georgia.



And in a citation signed by Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State, the State of Georgia, it stated " The State of Georgia do hereby proclaim Emmanuel Bortey Borketey as an Honorary Citizen.



" May this outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other States to nations beyond the borders of the USA or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our state ."

In like manner, the Trinity International University, Georgia citation read " Trinity hereby confers upon Emmanuel Bortey Borketey the degree of doctor of Philosophy honoris causa community leadership and entrepreneurship with all the rights and privileges thereunto appertaining in witness thereof. This Diploma duly signed has been issued and the seal of the University afforded authorized by the board of governors and faculty upon recommendation of the faculty at the Pensacola Education, Florida."



The Keys to the State of Georgia was for a lifetime commitment to building a stronger nation through philosophy and community service.



The Honorary Citizen of Georgia awardee in a post-event interview said " This is an indication that hard work pays, and when you are diligent in what you do, you will be rewarded duly.



"This will certainly urge us on to do more. Indeed, this wouldn't have been possible without my hardworking staff, I dedicate this prestigious honor to all who have contributed in diverse ways to our success story. I am indeed grateful to the organizers for this recognition."



Meanwhile, Happy Man Bitters has succeeded in securing registration with NAFDAC Nigeria for commercial purposes this month.