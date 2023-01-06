Dr Eric Nkansah confirmed as Director General of GES despite stiff opposition

Dr Eric Nkansah, GES DG

Dr Eric Nkansah, who has been the acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) since October 2022 has been confirmed as the substantive Director-General of the Service despite stiff opposition from pretertiary teacher unions.

A letter authored by Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah, acting Director of the Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) of GES, dated January 4, 2023, told all regional directors of GES to note that management has officially confirmed Dr Nkansah as Director General of the service.



“Management wishes to inform you that Dr Eric Nkansah Ag. Director General has officially been confirmed as the Director General of the Service. In effect, all correspondence and memoranda should be addressed as such.



"Congratulations to Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General, Ghana Education Service!” The letter read.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Nkansah as acting Director General in October 2022. His appointment took effect on October 19, 2022.



But on November 4, 2022, three teacher unions the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), opposed his appointment on the grounds that he was a banker and did not rise through the ranks of GES, declared a nationwide strike after the President failed to revoke his appointment.



They, however, called off the strike action on November 11, 2022, after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a restraining order against them over the strike.