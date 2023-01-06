15
Menu
News

Dr Eric Nkansah confirmed as Director General of GES despite stiff opposition

Nkansah .jpeg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Dr Eric Nkansah, GES DG

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr Eric Nkansah, who has been the acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) since October 2022 has been confirmed as the substantive Director-General of the Service despite stiff opposition from pretertiary teacher unions.

A letter authored by Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah, acting Director of the Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) of GES, dated January 4, 2023, told all regional directors of GES to note that management has officially confirmed Dr Nkansah as Director General of the service.

“Management wishes to inform you that Dr Eric Nkansah Ag. Director General has officially been confirmed as the Director General of the Service. In effect, all correspondence and memoranda should be addressed as such.

"Congratulations to Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General, Ghana Education Service!” The letter read.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Nkansah as acting Director General in October 2022. His appointment took effect on October 19, 2022.

But on November 4, 2022, three teacher unions the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), opposed his appointment on the grounds that he was a banker and did not rise through the ranks of GES, declared a nationwide strike after the President failed to revoke his appointment.

They, however, called off the strike action on November 11, 2022, after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a restraining order against them over the strike.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop Owusu Bempah on false prophecies about me – Chief Imam tells IGP, others
Replace Kennedy Agyapong with Stephen Ntim – NPP group pleads with Nana Addo
National Cathedral spent GH¢790,000 from US fundraiser on 2 Kempinski symposia - Ablakwa alleges
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Related Articles: