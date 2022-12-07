Dr. Hannah Bissiw, Dr. Sherry Ayittey and the 14 other women NDC national executive aspirants

Some of the women aspirants

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls later in December 2022 to elect its national executives, GhanaWeb places the spotlight on all the female aspirants who are vying for positions.

In all, there are 14 positions being contested for, and while not all of them have women aspirants, there are a total of 16 females contesting for some of these positions.



This was contained in a full list of 81 aspirants who have been confirmed to be running for the various positions of the NDC party, from the Chairmanship, through the General Secretary slot to the Organizer, Youth Organizer, Women's Organizer, National Communications Officer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) slots.



Among the women aspirants are popular names like Dr. Sherry Ayittey, a former Minister of Health, and Environment.



Below are the list of women aspirants for the NDC national executives’ elections:



Dr. Sherry Ayittey



Dr. Sherry is a veteran female member of the NDC and has served in many ministerial portfolios, including being Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



She was involved with the 31st December Women's Movement, a non-governmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings, former President of Ghana.



She is vying for the position of a Vice Chairperson of the NDC.

Evelyn Enyonam Mensah



Evelyn Mensah is also running for the office of a Vice Chairperson of the NDC.



She is former women organiser/branch secretary for the Madina area, and a former constituency deputy secretary.



Dr. Catherine Deynu



A former deputy women’s organiser of the NDC, Dr. Catherine Deynu is vying to become a deputy general secretary of the party.



She was part of the people who drafted the People’s Manifesto, the NDC’s 2020 document for the general elections.



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. She is the duty general secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

She was also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources from 2013 to 2017.



She is running for the position of a deputy general secretary of the NDC.



Ruth Dela Seddoh



Ruth Seddoh is the current Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC.



She is seeking re-election.



Margaret Ansei



Madam Margaret Ansei, affectionately known in political circles as Magoo, is admired by people across Ghana’s political landscape including ‘neutrals’ for her confidence and intellectual reasoning during political debates.



Madam Margaret Ansei was the TEIN-NDC president for the University of Professional Studies- Accra (UPSA) in 2008 known then as Institute of Professional Studies.

She became the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the Ministry of Local Government’s social intervention programme dubbed Local Entrepreneur Skill Development and Educational Programme (LESDEP).



She later served as the Municipal Chief Executive of Suhum and contested the 2016 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress but lost to Hon Frederick Opare Ansah.



She is currently running for the position of women organiser of the NDC.



Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw



Dr. Hanna Bissiw is an outspoken member of the NDC.



She was the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2013 to 2017, and the former Member of Parliament for Tano South, in the Brong Ahafo Region Ghana.



Hannah Bissiw started her political career in 2008. She rose through the ranks from being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008, Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2009, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and also Member of Parliament for Tano South from 2012 to 2017.



She is vying to retain her position as the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC.

Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah



Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah was the 2016 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Fanteakwa South constituency.



She wants to become the NDC’s deputy women’s organiser.



Other aspirants for this position are Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams, and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.



The rest of the aspirants, vying for the positions of National Executive Committee (NEC) Members are Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke, Victoria Kuma-Mintah, Cecilia N. Asaga, Anita Annan, and Araba Tagoe.



AE/WA