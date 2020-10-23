Dr Ibn Chambas urges police to ensure peaceful polls on Dec 7

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas Special Representative of the UN Secretary General

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel has urged the police to play and achieve the mandate of ensuring peace in the country, especially during the upcoming elections on December 7.

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, made the admonition on Thursday, October 22, 2020, when he led a delegation from the United Nations, to call on the Inspector of General Police and members of the Police Management Board.



Dr Ibn Chambas on Thursday also took part in the launch of "Ballots without Bullets" campaign, which is aimed at influencing public behaviour on the dangers posed by small arms proliferation.



At the event, he said the proliferation of small arms and light weapons remained a major challenge in the country.

“Small arms and light weapons are adjudged to be the most immediate security challenge in West Africa, fueling civil wars, organised criminal violence, insurgency and terrorist activities and posing great obstacles to sustainable security and development. The dangers of illicit proliferation, misuse and abuse of small arms and light weapons cannot be overemphasised,” he said.,” the Daily Graphic reported on Friday.



According to the report, Dr Ibn Chambas also said the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections presents Ghana with the opportunity to show to the world that it had matured democratically.



“If not properly managed, the threat of electoral violence risks rolling back the country’s development dividends,” he admonished.