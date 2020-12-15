Dr. Ibrahim Awal among laureates at Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards

The Minister for Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been adjudged the Political Personality of the Year at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards (GMAA) held at the Accra International Conference Centre over the weekend.

Dr. Awal beat the likes of Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, Hon. Muntaka Mubaraka, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu, Hon. Ahmed Adjei Sowah, Alhaji Mohammed Naziru, and Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa to be the victor.



The colorful event is a Sukura Concept initiative which rewards, celebrates, and recognize the achievements of individuals and institutions in Ghana and their contribution to national development.



It also seeks to catalyze excellence amongst Ghanaian Muslims and as well aims to help break the glass ceiling and build a culture of excellence in the community to impact national growth.



Sukra Concept had before this edition successfully organized two in 2015 and 2016 at the National Theatre. The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, National Chief Imam of Ghana, National Council of Zongo Chiefs, and all well-meaning Ghanaian Muslims were in attendance.



Below are other award winners on the night:

Winners of Lifetime Achievers Award:



Mallan Iddrissu Naino, Most outstanding Muslim for 2020 (Overall Winner, Posthumously)



Mallan Labaran Winneba, Philantropist of the Year



Sultan Umar Faruk Saeed, Zongo Chief (Chief of Kumasi Zongo)



Chief Imoro Baba Issah, Zongo Chief (Wangara Chief of Ayawaso)

Other Lifetime Achievers Awards include the Sharubutu Excellence Honors



Mr. Yushau Aryee Kwei Armah, (Founder of Ghana Muslim Mission)



Dr. Abdul Razak Tahir



Shiekh Jamal Baba



Mallan Tijjani Koforidua

The voting category winners are as follow:



Ernest Chemist - Business of the Year (Non-Muslim)



Kabori Oil - Muslim Business of the Year



Hamza Adams (Hijra TV) - Media Personality of the Year (TV)



Zongovation Hub - Muslim NGO of the Year

Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awake - Political Personality of the Year



Dr. Zainab Baba - Female Personality of the Year



Sheikh Dalhu Abdulmoomin - Muslim of the Year



Asmau Ayub(Psychologist) - Most Promising Muslim of the Year



Zuberu Sharani - Sports Personality of the Year

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey