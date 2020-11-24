Dr Kingsley Nyarko donates street lights to Kwadaso Municipal Assembly

Dr Kingsley Nyarko giving street lights to the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kwadaso, has donated one hundred and fifty (150) pieces of street lights to the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly.

This is to help enhance security in the area.



Dr Nyarko speaking at the presentation ceremony commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, for his efforts towards ensuring security in the Municipality.



“Under your tenure, security in the Municipality has been enhanced; a police station has been commissioned at North Asuoyeboah, and you have also seen the institution of watchdog committees across the Municipality”, he noted.



Evil and crime, Dr Nyarko continued, could only dwell under the cover of darkness, so in his bid to support and consolidate the efforts and gains of the MCE in the area of security, he was allotting (10) LED street lights to each of the assembly members in the 15 electoral areas to be fixed in their respective areas.

“With our continuous cooperation and coordination with regards to activities geared towards curbing crime, and fostering development in other sectors of the Municipality, it would propel a swifter advancement of the Municipality”, he stated.



Mr Agyenim-Boateng on his part expressed appreciation to Dr Nyarko for the donation towards enhancing the security of the Municipality.



“One of our greatest challenges of the Assembly members has been inadequate lightening systems in respective electoral areas, so your donation will bring tremendous relief to them, and in addition, go a long way to reduce the spate of crime in the respective electoral areas”, he added.



He assured the parliamentary candidate of the continuous support and cooperation to ensure rapid development of the Municipality.