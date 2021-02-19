Dr. Kingsley Nyarko engages stakeholders on coronavirus and health service delivery in Kwadaso

MP for Kwadaso, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko interacting with participants after the meeting

Source: Global News Arena, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko on Monday, 15th February 2021, held a stakeholder meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Director of Health Service, Assembly Members, some institutions and individuals in the Kwadaso Municipal.

The purpose was to engage stakeholders, especially the Municipal Health



Directorate and the Assembly Members on issues of health service



delivery and situational update on COVID-19.



In his opening remarks, the Honourable Member of Parliament thanked them



for honouring his invitation to discuss issues concerning health within



the municipal.



He said, “Health is very important, and as stakeholders, it is our



responsibility to ensure that all the necessary mechanisms are put in



place to deliver quality health service to our people”. He further



indicated that the Assembly Members represent the people at the local

level so they should support the government by leading the fight against



the virus in their respective communities.



The Municipal Director of Health Service, Miss Grace Billi Kampitib who



was the main speaker gave a brief overview of municipal health delivery.



She presented a comprehensive situational update on COVID-19; the



interventions, what has been done, a summary of covid cases, the way



forward, amongst other critical health issues.



Miss Grace Billi stated, “Progress has been made when it comes to the



fight against the coronavirus pandemic but there is a need to devote



much effort to defeat the deadly virus completely”. She advised the

assembly members to help the directorate to ensure sustained enforcement



of the COVID-19 protocols within the municipality. She also appealed to



the Member of Parliament and the Assembly to resources the various



health facilities and build the capacity of health workers to adequately



manage cases.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng said, the



Assembly will continue to team up with the health directorate to



effectively manage the cases in the municipal.



Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko together with the municipal chief executive;



Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng donated 22 boxes of Hand Sanitizers and

1000 pieces of Nose Masks to the Assembly Members and the media to fight



against the Covid-19 pandemic in their various electoral areas.



The Presiding Member, Hon. Samuel Kwaku Gyasi who received the items on



behalf of the Assembly Members expressed his deepest appreciation to the



Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive. He said that the



Assembly Members will do their best to educate the constituents to



adhere to all the safety protocols.



The Member of Parliament admonished the Assembly Members to encourage



their people to go for the COVID-19 test. “Going in for the test will



help one to know whether he or she has the virus or not, it will also

help you to be extra careful about how you expose yourself to the



virus,” he said.



Health service delivery within the Kwadaso Municipality is predominantly



provided by 62% of private facilities, 15% of government and CHAG



facilities respectively; and 7% by Quasi-government entity.



Currently, the municipal has recorded 92 cases, 41 recoveries and 47



active cases.

Source: Global News Arena, Contributor