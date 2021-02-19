Dr. Kingsley Nyarko engages stakeholders on coronavirus and health service delivery in Kwadaso

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko on Monday, 15th February 2021, held a stakeholder meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Director of Health Service, Assembly Members, some institutions and individuals in the Kwadaso Municipal.
The purpose was to engage stakeholders, especially the Municipal Health
Directorate and the Assembly Members on issues of health service
delivery and situational update on COVID-19.
In his opening remarks, the Honourable Member of Parliament thanked them
for honouring his invitation to discuss issues concerning health within
the municipal.
He said, “Health is very important, and as stakeholders, it is our
responsibility to ensure that all the necessary mechanisms are put in
place to deliver quality health service to our people”. He further
indicated that the Assembly Members represent the people at the local
level so they should support the government by leading the fight against
the virus in their respective communities.
The Municipal Director of Health Service, Miss Grace Billi Kampitib who
was the main speaker gave a brief overview of municipal health delivery.
She presented a comprehensive situational update on COVID-19; the
interventions, what has been done, a summary of covid cases, the way
forward, amongst other critical health issues.
Miss Grace Billi stated, “Progress has been made when it comes to the
fight against the coronavirus pandemic but there is a need to devote
much effort to defeat the deadly virus completely”. She advised the
assembly members to help the directorate to ensure sustained enforcement
of the COVID-19 protocols within the municipality. She also appealed to
the Member of Parliament and the Assembly to resources the various
health facilities and build the capacity of health workers to adequately
manage cases.
The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng said, the
Assembly will continue to team up with the health directorate to
effectively manage the cases in the municipal.
Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko together with the municipal chief executive;
Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng donated 22 boxes of Hand Sanitizers and
1000 pieces of Nose Masks to the Assembly Members and the media to fight
against the Covid-19 pandemic in their various electoral areas.
The Presiding Member, Hon. Samuel Kwaku Gyasi who received the items on
behalf of the Assembly Members expressed his deepest appreciation to the
Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive. He said that the
Assembly Members will do their best to educate the constituents to
adhere to all the safety protocols.
The Member of Parliament admonished the Assembly Members to encourage
their people to go for the COVID-19 test. “Going in for the test will
help one to know whether he or she has the virus or not, it will also
help you to be extra careful about how you expose yourself to the
virus,” he said.
Health service delivery within the Kwadaso Municipality is predominantly
provided by 62% of private facilities, 15% of government and CHAG
facilities respectively; and 7% by Quasi-government entity.
Currently, the municipal has recorded 92 cases, 41 recoveries and 47
active cases.
