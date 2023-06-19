Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku turned away for incomplete nomination forms

NPP's flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, one of the candidates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, has had his nomination forms turned away after his forms were found to be incomplete.

This was contained in a myjoyonline.com report.



According to the report, the economist, and three-time Member of Parliament in the fourth Republic, in the early hours of Monday, June 19, 2023, attempted to submit his forms at the party’s Headquarters at Asylum Down but was turned down and asked to go and rectify some of the identified anomalies in the forms.



The Director of Communications for the Dr. Konadu Apraku campaign team, Kwame Obiri Nkansah explained that the CV of the aspirant and details of his contribution to the party were not part of the documents submitted.



“The process is a simple one. We left something out and the Chairman of the committee has asked us to add it. They are asking for his personal contribution to the party, and his CV. We thought that one was not necessary because everybody knew what he has done but that is the request, so we want to go and add those things,” he was quoted to have said.



Kwame Obiri Nkansah, added that hopefully by Friday or Saturday, that is June 23 or 24, 2023 they will return with the complete documents as requested.

“Hopefully, by Friday or Saturday, we will be back to file,” he added.



Out of the eleven candidates of the NPP persons who expressed interest in the flagbearer race and picked forms, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have so far filed their nominations.



The NPP opened nominations on May 26, 2023, with aspirants given up to June 24 to submit forms.



