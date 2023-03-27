Dr. Kpessa-Whyte launches crowd funding for his Parliamentary bid

Dr. Michael Kpessa - Whyte

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

As the NDC Parliamentary primaries gathers momentum, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, one of the aspirants from the Shai-Osudoku constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has launched a crowd funding initiative to invite popular public participation in funding the costs associated with the processes.

In launching the initiative at his home village in Duffour within the Osudoku enclave on Sunday, he appealed to Ghanaians to take back control of public and political service by funding it directly as a way of holding elected officials accountable. Dr. Kpessa-Whyte noted that the cost of politics in Ghana is very high and how politicians fund that cost remains a secret.



He believes that the status quo has a direct correlation with persistent incidents of corruption associated with political office holders. Participants at the event applauded the initiative, describing it as a major paradigm shift in Ghana’s politics that fits perfectly with the intention of the framers of the 1992 constitution.



The Campaign spokesperson, Mr. Vincent Larbi urged the public to support the Kpessa-Whyte for Parliament Fundraising Campaign through MTN Momo via advertised merchant and numbers with the assurance that all donations will be treated with utmost transparency and stringent accountability. Some of the delegates of the NDC party at the event openly declared their support for Dr. Kpessa-Whyte and indicated their desire to actively contribute towards funding his contest.

In the spirit of transparency, Dr. Kpessa-Whyte disclosed that some individuals including delegates and wards have contributed financially towards his nomination forms and filing fees. He used the occasion to thank all the campaign volunteers and supporters across the constituency, urging them to remain resolute and firm in campaigning for him and John Mahama as parliamentary and presidential candidates respectively.



A collection of female delegates from across the Shai-Osudoku constituency known an “Loyal Ladies for Kpessa-Whyte” who were present at the event spoke passionately about their desire for a change in the representation of Shai-Osudoku in parliament and pledged to work hard to ensure the victory of Dr. Kpessa-Whyte and John Mahama.



The occasion was also used to outdoor some of the leading members of the Campaign including Isaac Amable, Chairman of the Adumanya branch of the NDC, head of the Kpessa- Whyte Campaign team, Daniel Nadutey-Coordinator of the Osudoku wing of the campaign, Mark Amesu- Deputy Director of Campaign Operations, Benjamin Kofi Wayo- Campaign Special Duties and Listowel Nyemi-Tei-Campaign, Operations Director.