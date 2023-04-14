2
Dr Kwabena Duffuor pays courtesy call on Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II

Dr Kwabena Duffuor And Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II Dr Kwabena Duffuor with Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr.

Kwabena Duffuor, has concluded his four-day campaign tour of the Northern Region.

He interacted with the regional, constituency and branch executives of the party in all the 18 constituencies in the region.

Whiles in the region, the former Governor and Minister of Finance paid a courtesy call on Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon.

Dr. Duffuor, in his interaction with the delegates, promised the party faithfuls that his leadership will ensure the party works closely with government in order to further strengthen the grassroots of the party in a more sustainable way.

“I will ensure appointments are made in consultation with you, the constituency and branch executives when elected leader of the party and president of the Republic come 2025,” he said.

Dr Duffuor has commenced his 4 days tour of the North East and Savannah regions of Ghana.

AE/OGB

