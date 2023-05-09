3
Menu
News

Dr. Kwaku Oteng shares moments with Otumfuo in Oxford, UK

Dr Oteng Otumfuo.jpeg Business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: purefmonline.com

Business mogul and multimillionaire, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been captured in a viral video sharing a tête-à-tête with the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the United Kingdom (UK).

The video which depicts the Ghanaian business owner in a hearty conversation with the Asantehene has been shared on several social media platforms with many singing the praises of Otumfuo for the warm gesture towards one of Ashanti and Ghana’s proud, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

It is reported that Dr. Kwaku Oteng is in attendance with a high-powered delegation gracing Oxford University’s honoring of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This is the third time the University is bestowing such honor on ex-President Kufuor after he enrolled in Exeter College at Oxford University from 1961 to 1964.

Watch an excerpt of the video of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, President and Founder of Angel Group of Companies in an interaction with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II below.

Source: purefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter