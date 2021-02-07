Dr Lawrence Nugbienyo receives Best Diplomatic Award of the Centuries

Dr. Lawrence Kwabla Adanu Bamidele Nugbienyo

Source: World fact, Contributor

The International Diplomatic Observatory (ODI) founded and directed by Italian-born Abkhazian diplomat, H.E. Vito Grittani has acknowledged Dr. Lawrence Kwabla Adanu Bamidele Nugbienyo for his commitment towards promoting the International Diplomatic Observatory in Africa.

The founder of ODI, H.E. Vito Grittani will soon be in Ghana for a health and socio-cultural mission, and to inaugurate the observatory in Accra, the opening of the headquarters of the International Diplomatic Observatory (ODI).



Dr. Lawrence Kwabla Adanu Bamidele Nugbienyo holds a Master's degree in biochemistry from the Kazan Federal University, Russia, and a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Kazan National Research Technological University, Russia.



He is a lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Department of Science Laboratory Technology, and the Director of Administration and ICT Solutions of the NGO – Passion for Total Care, an organization providing mental health services in disadvantaged places in northern Ghana.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of Earthcore Investments Limited, an oil trading company in the Republic of Ghana.



"The International Diplomatic Observatory, very active in the world of international diplomacy, is enriched by a new foreign representative of considerable depth. I am of a strong conviction that Dr. Lawrence Nugbienyo is most capable of making a great contribution to the Observatory.", says the visibly excited H.E. Vito Grittani.

