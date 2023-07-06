0
Dr. Linda Narh gets top UPSA appointment

Dr Narh Upsa Dr Narh took over from Dr. Ibn Kailan Abdul-Hamid

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: Hussein Hassan, Contributor

The School of Graduate Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has welcomed Linda Narh, Ph.D, MBA, PGDM as its new Coordinator for the Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management and the MBA Corporate Communications programmes.

Dr Narh, a Chartered Marketer and lecturer at the Faculty of Management Studies, took over from Dr. Ibn Kailan Abdul-Hamid at a brief but colourful ceremony on Tuesday.

The newly appointed coordinator obtained her first degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and subsequently obtained a postgraduate diploma certificate from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.

She further obtained a Master’s in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctor in Philosophy (PhD Marketing) from the University of Ghana.

Before joining academia, Dr. Narh had extensive experience working in advertising, media, telecommunications and the financial sector as a marketing practitioner.

Her valuable impact in her field is evident in the various awards her work has received from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) and Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) schemes.

Following the appointment, the University community has congratulated Dr. Narh and wished her the very best in her new role.

