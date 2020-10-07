Dr Mahamudu Bawumia turns 57 today

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is 57 today, Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

Bawumia was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana until he was nominated the running mate of the then presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008.



He, however, become the vice president in 2016 after the NPP won the elections against the National Democratic Party.



Akufo-Addo retained him as his vice president ahead of the December polls.



Dr Bawumia was born this day in Tamale to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia and is married to Hajia Samira Bawumia.

Bawumia has been credited for his role in Ghana’s economy as heads the country’s Economic Management Team.



Below are some rare photos of Bawumia







