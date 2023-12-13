Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the best choice as running mate – Group

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Minister for Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has been endorsed by a group comprising polling station agents, constituency executives, and the tertiary wing executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region as the ideal man to partner Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who will be leading the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections as the flagbearer, is expected to name his running mate in the coming weeks. With the name yet to be revealed, there has been much lobbying behind the scenes and in the public space, and the group in the Volta Region has pledged their support for Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.



Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, the convener for the group, Lawal Kayode, stated that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is capable of promoting harmony within the NPP party when chosen as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate.



“Napo (Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh) has distinguished himself as a minister with outstanding leadership and support for reform initiatives at the Education and Energy Ministries, respectively"

"He successfully led the implementation of the government’s flagship programme, the Free SHS Policy, amidst stiff opposition. He is passionate about the NPP, has extended a helping hand to most party activities, and has supported several regions, including the Volta Region".



If there is anybody within the party who believes in the youth, that is Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh,” Lawal Kayode said on Rainbow Radio Accra.