Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh named 2022 Best Minister

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the Minister of Energy

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been adjudged the Best Performing Minister by the Ghana Leadership Awards for the year 2022.

At a colourful event on Saturday, 17th December, 2022, Dr. Prempeh received the Order of Merit award for his outstanding performance as energy minister since assuming office in March 2021.



According to the organisers, the decision to confer the award on Dr. Prempeh ahead of his peers came on the back of a research by their Analytical Centre which found his commitment and passion to the welfare of human beings remarkable.



“You are a person of great honour who has made a vital contribution to the growth and development of humanity in Ghana,” a statement ahead of the award said.



The statement continued “Your words, character, actions and personality endeared you to great Preachers, Politicians, Businessmen, among others in the society.”



The group specifically also recognized the contributions of the minister for his transformational leadership in the energy sector, ensuring that there is constant power supply and the availability of fuel to keep the nation moving especially at a time where parts of the world are experiencing fuel shortage in the wake of disruptions in global supply chain.

In a speech read on the Minister’s behalf by Director Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Isaac Biney, he expressed his utmost thanks to the almighty God for the strength and fortitude to be able to deliver on his mandate as Ministers of Education and Energy.



Dr. Prempeh also thanked the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve Ghana.



“The President’s confidence in me, encouragement and support has been remarkable in my six years of public life in his administration. I am grateful to him” he said.



Dr. Prempeh further thanked the organisers for recognizing his modest contributions to the public good.



“For me, it continues to encourage me to do my very best ensuring the welfare of Ghanaians, after all the central theme of political leadership is the welfare of the people” he said.

The Ghana Leadership Awards seeks to recognize and honour outstanding contributions of politicians, sports personalities, civil and public servants, traditional leaders and may others with distinguished contributions to national development.



Past recipients of similar awards include Former Presidents Jerry Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama.



President Akufo-Addo has also been honoured by the group.



It will be recalled that in May this year, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was also named by the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards as the best performing Minister for the year 2021.