Dr Nana Ayew Afriye is God-sent to Effiduase-Asokore Constituency - Residents

Dr Nana Yaw Afriye is the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency

The residents of Bouya Electoral Area within the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in Ashanti Region have commended their hard-working and development-oriented Member of Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, describing him as God-sent to the Constituency.

The assembly member of the area, Emmanuel Frimpong, and an opinion leader, Hakeem Alhassan, made these assertions on Opemsuo Radio morning show Dubbed 'Nkwantananso' hosted by George Opoku Mensah.



Mr Frimpong said; "it is shocking and dumbfounding to see light poles and wiring in the town. This act by the honourable minister can only be described as the handy work of a Godlike personality spearheading their constituency. Thanks to him and his well-calculated leadership the towns will see electricity by next month.



Apart from the Unprecedented electricity, for the first time, we have people recruited into security agencies, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye is God sent to us"

"Again, the affable legislator's Godlike prowess is unparalleled to non, when he voluntarily donated a whooping sum of Ghc20,000 to support the completion of the electrification project when the DCE refused to sign the cheque meant for the project," Mr Hakeem further added,



According to them, they can't hide their joy and appreciation to H.E. President Akufo Addo and the Affable Legislator for the kind gesture bestowed unto their electoral area.



Bouya Electoral Area is made up of these communities Bouya, Adukrom and Tetekaaso are all farming towns.

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

